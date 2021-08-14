UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Calls For Pursuing Quaid-e-Azam's Agenda Of Development Of Pakistan

Administrator Karachi calls for pursuing Quaid-e-Azam's agenda of development of Pakistan

Administrator Karachi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday called upon all the political parties to come, serve Karachi and pursue Quaid-e-Azam's agenda of development of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday called upon all the political parties to come, serve Karachi and pursue Quaid-e-Azam's agenda of development of Pakistan.

Today's message is to forget grievances and serve Pakistan and we have to strive for a better Karachi, the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at the KMC headquarters on Independence Day and later talking to media persons after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid here.

He said that Pakistan was established after many sacrifices and we have to struggle to make Pakistan an economically strong and stable welfare state.

On this occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, KMC Departmental Heads and others hoisted the national flag after reaching the KMC building on Saturday morning.

The national anthem was also played on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said, our beloved Pakistan was achieved after hard work and struggle. Let us reaffirm our commitment on August 14 that we will make Pakistan the great country that Allama Iqbal dreamed of, he said.

He said that Karachi was the economic hub of Pakistan where all the major and important commercial and business entities were present and this city had very important role in the development of the country. "We all have to play our role in restoring the glory of Karachi where all the local government facilities are available to the citizens and the municipal bodies play their best role. We have to do our best to ensure that the future is good for all of us," he said and added that KMC officers and employees should improve the image of the organization through their excellent performance.

