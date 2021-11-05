Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

Development projects, transparency of funds, inclusion of all stakeholders in the development projects and other issues came under discussion during the call-on.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said to Murtaza Wahab that being an administrator it was your responsibility to complete the development projects on time.

The Governor said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should complete the projects in the city in coordination with the Federal and provincial governments, cantonment boards and all other civic organizations.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan took personal interest in the development of the metropolis.

He further said that the federal government was taking serious steps for the development of the province.