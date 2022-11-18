Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, here, at the Governor House on Friday.

They discussed measures pertaining to the development of the city; improvement of health and cleanliness situation; the performance of local government departments; restoration of infrastructure affected by rains; and other issues.

The Sindh governor said that mutual efforts were needed for the development of the metropolis, because it was our city.

Kamran Tessori said that every activity, which occurred here, affected the city.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab informed the governor that roads damaged by rains were being repaired.

He said that steps were being taken for the health and cleanliness of the city.

He further said that they all collectively would work for the development and prosperity of the city.