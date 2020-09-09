Administrator Karachi determined to work as per mandate given under SLGO-2013

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that he has to work in accordance with the responsibilities and mandate given to KMC in Sindh Local Government Act 2013

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that he has to work in accordance with the responsibilities and mandate given to KMC in Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

"He has nothing to do with politics and will perform duties as a professional civil servant", he added.

He expressed these views in a press conference held at the KMC head office on Wednesday.

He said, he would like to express his gratitude to all the stakeholders, Federal and provincial government for the trust reposed in him for the betterment of the city.

The Administrator Karachi said that after taking charge of the post, it was necessary to meet the media representatives so there would be no lack of communication with the media.

Hefty efforts would be made to fulfill the expectations of those who have entrusted him with this responsibility, he added.

He said collective efforts were needed to improve the city as it cannot be done alone and asked for advices, cooperation and suggestions for the betterment of the city.

Shallwani said, he has to fulfill the responsibility given to him, the work that will be done in coming days will be seen by the people, the mandate given to the administrator KMC in SLGA 2013, however, if any other responsibility is given, he will fulfill it to the best of his ability.

He recalled that the cooperation of the media is very important in this regard, as the media has appreciated his good deeds as Commissioner Karachi, especially the organizing of PSL in Karachi and the decoration of the city and other arrangements were very much appreciated.

"Similarly, I strongly hope that the positive things happening in the city will be supported in the future as well," he said.