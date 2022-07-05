Administrator Karachi directs drainage of water from roads

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday directed for immediate drainage of water accumulated on the roads due to rains and said that steps should be taken to prevent the houses from entering water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday directed for immediate drainage of water accumulated on the roads due to rains and said that steps should be taken to prevent the houses from entering water.

"Local bodies must immediately install pumps to provide immediate relief to the residents of the area where rainwater is accumulated," the Administrator expressed these views while visiting different areas of Karachi including Shara e Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Sohrab Goth and Central District.

Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioners of District West and East, local PPP leader Lala Rahim, Karachi Water and Sewerage board and officials of other concerned departments also accompanied him.

The Administrator Karachi said that he and all his concerned officers are present on the roads and the process of drainage of rain water is underway.

He said that rain water was flowing in all the major canals and all possible steps had been taken for drainage and hoped that the citizens would face less inconvenience.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that concrete steps are being taken for the future as the monsoon season will continue till the end of August.

"Pumps, heavy machinery and personnel have been deployed in different parts of Karachi to start drainage process in any area where rainwater accumulates," he added.

The Administrator Karachi once again directed all local bodies department and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to take joint action and help each other so that staff and machinery can be sent to any area if required.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited Metropole, Shaheen Complex, PIDC and other areas after the rains on Tuesday.

He said that pumps have been installed for drainage of low lying areas and roads will be cleared soon.