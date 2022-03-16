Administrator Karachi directs officials to provide facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed concerned officials to provide the all possible facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed concerned officials to provide the all possible facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

"Roads leading to cemeteries should be made smooth, bright and clean. The majority of the citizens come to the graves of their dear relatives to offer Fateha on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat. They should be facilitated on this occasion," the Administrator said this while visiting Sakhi Hassan and Mohammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi.

The Director Cemeteries and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited the grave of great singer Mehdi Hassan in Muhammad Shah Cemetery and offered Fateha.

He directed the concerned officials to clean the area and plant trees on the grave of the legendary singer and said that Mehdi Hassan served the country and nation.

"He was a national hero," he added Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the director of the cemetery and other officers to ensure better arrangements for the citizens on Shab-e-Baraat.

"Roads leading to cemeteries in particular should be kept clean and where the road is in a state of disrepair, It must be repaired and repaired immediately," he added.

The Administrator directed to formulate a plan of action in collaboration with the concerned district administration so that all the works can be completed in the best possible manner.

He directed that in view of past experience, other arrangements should be made including cleaning of roads around the cemeteries, lightning and water supply.

"Shrubs and other obstructions should be cleared on the way to the cemeteries in different districts and where light and water arrangements are required, immediate steps must be taken to complete these works as soon as possible," Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed.

He said that city wardens will be deployed around the graveyards to guide people and control traffic.

He said that cemeteries are an important need of any city and cannot be neglected, adding that the city administration would fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.