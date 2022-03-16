UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Directs Officials To Provide Facilities To Visitors Of 39 Cemeteries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Administrator Karachi directs officials to provide facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed concerned officials to provide the all possible facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed concerned officials to provide the all possible facilities to visitors of 39 cemeteries managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

"Roads leading to cemeteries should be made smooth, bright and clean. The majority of the citizens come to the graves of their dear relatives to offer Fateha on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat. They should be facilitated on this occasion," the Administrator said this while visiting Sakhi Hassan and Mohammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi.

The Director Cemeteries and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited the grave of great singer Mehdi Hassan in Muhammad Shah Cemetery and offered Fateha.

He directed the concerned officials to clean the area and plant trees on the grave of the legendary singer and said that Mehdi Hassan served the country and nation.

"He was a national hero," he added Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the director of the cemetery and other officers to ensure better arrangements for the citizens on Shab-e-Baraat.

"Roads leading to cemeteries in particular should be kept clean and where the road is in a state of disrepair, It must be repaired and repaired immediately," he added.

The Administrator directed to formulate a plan of action in collaboration with the concerned district administration so that all the works can be completed in the best possible manner.

He directed that in view of past experience, other arrangements should be made including cleaning of roads around the cemeteries, lightning and water supply.

"Shrubs and other obstructions should be cleared on the way to the cemeteries in different districts and where light and water arrangements are required, immediate steps must be taken to complete these works as soon as possible," Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed.

He said that city wardens will be deployed around the graveyards to guide people and control traffic.

He said that cemeteries are an important need of any city and cannot be neglected, adding that the city administration would fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Road Traffic Guide Mehdi Hassan All Best

Recent Stories

Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite effort ..

Agri secretary urges scientists to expedite efforts for increasing production

6 minutes ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

6 minutes ago
 Pilot killed after trainer jet crashes in Italy

Pilot killed after trainer jet crashes in Italy

6 minutes ago
 IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establish ..

IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments in ICT

6 minutes ago
 Declining trend in corona cases reported: Dr Faisa ..

Declining trend in corona cases reported: Dr Faisal

9 minutes ago
 10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>