UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Directs Restoration Of Sewerage Line Outside JPMC/NICVD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Administrator Karachi directs restoration of sewerage line outside JPMC/NICVD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday ordered immediate restoration of sewerage line outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

After receiving news of sewerage line's collapse outside JPMC and NICVD, the Administrator reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to the concerned staff and officials so that the citizens don't face any difficulty.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that thousands of patients and attendants visit JPMC and NICVD on daily basis and round the clock, directing to fix the issue at the earliest.

He directed that such measures should be taken so that the issue do not emerge once again.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

3 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

3 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.