Administrator Karachi directs restoration of sewerage line outside JPMC/NICVD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday ordered immediate restoration of sewerage line outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

After receiving news of sewerage line's collapse outside JPMC and NICVD, the Administrator reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to the concerned staff and officials so that the citizens don't face any difficulty.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that thousands of patients and attendants visit JPMC and NICVD on daily basis and round the clock, directing to fix the issue at the earliest.

He directed that such measures should be taken so that the issue do not emerge once again.