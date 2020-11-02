UrduPoint.com
Administrator Karachi Directs Revenue Officers To Achieve Their Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:17 PM

Administrator Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday directed revenue officers to achieve their target and submit quarterly report to the administrator secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday directed revenue officers to achieve their target and submit quarterly report to the administrator secretariat.

A modern shopping plaza is being established where near Lee market where affected shopkeepers of Light House would be given alternative shops, the administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of traders at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building.

The administrator said that shopkeepers of KMC markets should deposit rent on time or else their allotment would be cancelled.

Chairman, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, Hakeem Shah led the delegation while Light House Market Union representative Habib ur Rehman, Nizam ud din, Ahmed Shah, Abbas and Farhan were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said 297 shopkeepers of Light House would be accommodated in a new shopping plaza. Two floors of the plaza are alloted for parking so that people do not have to face difficulty, he added.

Shallwani was apprised that design and map of the plaza is made and the construction would begin soon after approval of Sindh Building Control Authority.

The administrator said plaza should be made in a modern way and food court also be established in it.

He said the shopkeepers of Light House belonged to middle class families and the KMC is well aware of issues being faced by them. "We want that no one's business is disturbed", he added.

"The affected shopkeepers have been provided alternate places," he added.

The administrator said tenants of KMC markets should pay rent on time or else their allotments would be cancelled.

He said measures are being taken to increase revenue of the department and allheads were directed to achieve their target.

He said action would be taken against officers who fail to achieve their target.

