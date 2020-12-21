UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Karachi Directs To Resolve Complaints Of Citizens On Priority Basis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Administrator Karachi directs to resolve complaints of citizens on priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that complaints received on local government's Citizen Complaint Information System portal should be resolved on priority basis.

The portal should be checked on regular basis and complaint be forwarded to concerned departments for immediate resolution and the feedback of complainants should be taken instead of the departments' feedback, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting of Information and Technology department here.

Focal persons of Citizen Complaint Information System, KMC web section and works and land departments were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator was informed that a large number of complaints received on Prime Minister Citizens Portal are concerned with Karachi Water and Sewerage board or related to illegal encroachments. The complaints are forwarded to concerned departments.

The Administrator directed that the complainants should be approached randomly to inquire whether or not their issues are resolved.

He said that complaints received in same months of current and last year should be compared to ascertain the progress and the department with the most issues.

Ahmed also directed to develop an mobile application to make Municipal Utility Charges Tax system modernized to enable the citizens for getting data and paying taxes online.

On the occasion, the Administrator also reviewed Citizen Complaint Information System and passed directives to concerned officials for the betterment.

He said that Information and Technology had proved to be a lethal in civic service, adding that their topmost priority should be to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He said that Prime Minister Citizens Portal or KMC's Citizen Complaint Information System cannot be useful until they are made reachable for the public.

He said that technology had brought change and the people register their complaints online across the world. The technology is also in interest of the people as it saves the valuable time, he added.

The Administrator said that he would keep reviewing the measures taken by Information and Technology department.

He directed the concerned officials to keep playing their role in facilitating the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Prime Minister World Technology Water Mobile Progress Same Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

1 hour ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.