Administrator Karachi directs to resolve complaints of citizens on priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that complaints received on local government's Citizen Complaint Information System portal should be resolved on priority basis.

The portal should be checked on regular basis and complaint be forwarded to concerned departments for immediate resolution and the feedback of complainants should be taken instead of the departments' feedback, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting of Information and Technology department here.

Focal persons of Citizen Complaint Information System, KMC web section and works and land departments were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator was informed that a large number of complaints received on Prime Minister Citizens Portal are concerned with Karachi Water and Sewerage board or related to illegal encroachments. The complaints are forwarded to concerned departments.

The Administrator directed that the complainants should be approached randomly to inquire whether or not their issues are resolved.

He said that complaints received in same months of current and last year should be compared to ascertain the progress and the department with the most issues.

Ahmed also directed to develop an mobile application to make Municipal Utility Charges Tax system modernized to enable the citizens for getting data and paying taxes online.

On the occasion, the Administrator also reviewed Citizen Complaint Information System and passed directives to concerned officials for the betterment.

He said that Information and Technology had proved to be a lethal in civic service, adding that their topmost priority should be to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He said that Prime Minister Citizens Portal or KMC's Citizen Complaint Information System cannot be useful until they are made reachable for the public.

He said that technology had brought change and the people register their complaints online across the world. The technology is also in interest of the people as it saves the valuable time, he added.

The Administrator said that he would keep reviewing the measures taken by Information and Technology department.

He directed the concerned officials to keep playing their role in facilitating the people.