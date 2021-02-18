Administrator Karachi directs upgradation of KMDC into university

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed for upgradation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) into university here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed for upgradation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) into university here.

While presiding over a meeting to review KMDC affairs, the Administrator also directed to functional nursing and dental college , said a statement.

KMDC Principal Prof Nargis Anjum, Vice Principal Dr Aqeel Shaikh, Prof Farhat Jafferi, Director Accounts Farhat Qaiser and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that financial stability is essential to run any department or organization effectively.

The students of KMDC will be serving as health professionals in future that's why they should be trained besides education.

He said that medical is a great profession and we could produce great doctors by providing them opportunities in education sector.

He said that doctors passed out from Pakistan's medical institutions are recognized at international level as they are serving in health profession across the world.

Ahmed said that it is high time to move in right direction and once again make KMDC a brilliant institution.

He said that newly enrolled students are going to start taking their classes shortly, adding that best education and other facilities should be provided to them.

The Administrator said that majority of KMDC students belonged to middle class families, asking them to get education with courage.

He also passed directives to take fee in Pakistani Currency instead of Dollars from overseas students.

Ahmed directed KMDC Principal to convene governing body meeting to resolve all issues.