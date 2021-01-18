UrduPoint.com
Administrator Karachi For One-window Operation At KMC's Graveyards

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that the burial process at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's graveyards should be done through one window operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that the burial process at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's graveyards should be done through one window operation.

The Administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review the graveyards affairs, said a statement.

He said that graveyards managing committees comprising of welfare organizations including Sailani, JDC Edhi Foundation and, Edhi Foundation, Chiipa Foundation would be formed for betterment. The committees would manage the graveyards affairs with the KMC, he said.

Sailani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas, representatives of Edhi Foundation, Chiipa Foundation and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that the people should get the grave on government fixed rates and overcharging should come to an end.

He said that we want welfare organizations to cooperate with the KMC for fixing issues at cemeteries.

"If some welfare organization want to take administrative control of graveyard, the KMC would cooperate with it," he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that the topmost priority is to provide maximum facilities to the people.

JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas said that condition of cemeteries is worsening as graves are sold from Rs 10,000 to Rs 250,000.

He said that graves are removed and replaced by another grave if the family members do not turn up to visit the cemeteries.

Abbas offered that JDC could establish a graveyard on the pattern of Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery if the KMC provides the land.

Sailani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani said that condition of community's graveyards is much better but the same went out of space. He said that there is dire need to establish new graveyards in Karachi.

Edhi Foundation representative said that the cemetery at Mawach goth, where dead bodies of people having no heirs are buried, also out of space.

The Administrator hailed the welfare organizations for their offer to cooperate with the administration and said that keeping in view increase in Karachi's population, new graveyards had to be established.

Ahmed said that all concerned departments would be taken on board for establishing new graveyards in Karachi's different localities as per requirement.

