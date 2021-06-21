Administrator Karachi for taking measures to give university status to KMDC

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed the officials concerned to take measures to give university status to Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed the officials concerned to take measures to give university status to Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).

"Daily OPD should be done in the dental hospital and a private wing of the dental hospital be also set up", he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the academic and administrative affairs of KMDC, said a statement.

He said the backlog of salaries of teachers and officers of grades 17 to 20 should be cleared. An amount of Rs 10 million per month should be added to the outgoing amount so that this problem could be solved, he noted.

Ahmed said 250 Medical Bachelor, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students and 100 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students were studying in KMDC, most of whom belong to the poor and middle class.

"This college is a ray of hope for promising and talented students of poor and middle class as educational expenses are low and the quality of education is high," he added.

The administrator said the professors and teachers of the college should devote their best talents to the students keeping in view field of medicine.

He said that KMDC earned Rs 120 million under the head of fee while its annual income was about Rs four million from out door patients which was a meager amount to run a medical college.

"KMC will continue to do its utmost to meet the needs of this college and to improve the quality of KMDC, its laboratories, library and dental sector will be upgraded and adapted to modern requirements," he added.