UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Karachi Forms Committee To Manage Affairs Of Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Administrator Karachi forms committee to manage affairs of graveyards

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that a central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been set up to look after the cemeteries affairs and run them in effective manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that a central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been set up to look after the cemeteries affairs and run them in effective manner.

He said this while addressing a meeting to review progress on cemeteries, said a statement on Wednesday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director Cemeteries Iqbal Pervez, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, representatives of JDC, Khidmat, ANI and other social organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Central Committee for Management of Cemeteries will include Director Land, Director Cemeteries, Director Media Management, Senior Director City Warden and senior officials of welfare and social organizations, said the Administrator.

At its meeting, the committee will propose measures for the improvement of cemeteries, especially for lightning and cleanliness.

The committee would also ensure providing facilities to the citizens, including redressal of grievances and various other measures related to the acquisition and burial of graves.

The citizens may report any grievances to the committee and it would will be bound for taking timely steps to address them.

The committee will oversee the works of burial in cemeteries, improvement of infrastructure, provision of street lights, accuracy of corridors and tree plantation, prevention of theft of organs, issuance of burial certificates.

The Administrator said that managing committees are also being formed in six cemeteries.

In the first phase, work will start from six cemeteries including Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Essa Nagri Cemetery, Muhammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi, Model Colony Cemetery, Tariq Road Cemetery and Al Noor Cemetery. Situation would improve once the managing committees take control of these graveyards.

Ahmed said that they would try to persuade the citizens not to insist for burying their loved ones in the overcrowded cemeteries and to bury in the cemeteries where there is space.

The Administrator said that a memorandum of understanding would also be signed with JDC and Sailani Welfare regarding new model cemeteries.

During the meeting, special measures were also considered to provide facilities to the citizens visiting the cemeteries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as a large number of citizens used to visit the graveyards on the eve of Eid.

In this regard, the Central Committee for Cemeteries will formulate immediate proposals and submit them to the Administrator Karachi so that maximum facilities can be provided to the citizens visiting the cemeteries.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Road Progress Turkish Lira May Media From

Recent Stories

Turkey Successfully Test-Fires Homegrown Air-to-Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1,000 test positive for Covid-19 at India rel ..

2 minutes ago

Indian police arrest four youngsters in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

14 minutes ago

Fehmida proposes agriculture loan program to facil ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.