Administrator Karachi forms committee to manage affairs of graveyards

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that a central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been set up to look after the cemeteries affairs and run them in effective manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that a central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been set up to look after the cemeteries affairs and run them in effective manner.

He said this while addressing a meeting to review progress on cemeteries, said a statement on Wednesday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director Cemeteries Iqbal Pervez, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, representatives of JDC, Khidmat, ANI and other social organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Central Committee for Management of Cemeteries will include Director Land, Director Cemeteries, Director Media Management, Senior Director City Warden and senior officials of welfare and social organizations, said the Administrator.

At its meeting, the committee will propose measures for the improvement of cemeteries, especially for lightning and cleanliness.

The committee would also ensure providing facilities to the citizens, including redressal of grievances and various other measures related to the acquisition and burial of graves.

The citizens may report any grievances to the committee and it would will be bound for taking timely steps to address them.

The committee will oversee the works of burial in cemeteries, improvement of infrastructure, provision of street lights, accuracy of corridors and tree plantation, prevention of theft of organs, issuance of burial certificates.

The Administrator said that managing committees are also being formed in six cemeteries.

In the first phase, work will start from six cemeteries including Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Essa Nagri Cemetery, Muhammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi, Model Colony Cemetery, Tariq Road Cemetery and Al Noor Cemetery. Situation would improve once the managing committees take control of these graveyards.

Ahmed said that they would try to persuade the citizens not to insist for burying their loved ones in the overcrowded cemeteries and to bury in the cemeteries where there is space.

The Administrator said that a memorandum of understanding would also be signed with JDC and Sailani Welfare regarding new model cemeteries.

During the meeting, special measures were also considered to provide facilities to the citizens visiting the cemeteries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as a large number of citizens used to visit the graveyards on the eve of Eid.

In this regard, the Central Committee for Cemeteries will formulate immediate proposals and submit them to the Administrator Karachi so that maximum facilities can be provided to the citizens visiting the cemeteries.