Administrator Karachi greets Muslim on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has congratulated all the Muslims, especially the people of Karachi, on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued to the media, he said Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest festival of Muslims and we all should pray for the security, unity, brotherhood, equality and brotherhood of the country.

He requested the citizens that on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr gatherings, they should also pray for the development, prosperity and peace of the country, especially the city of Karachi.

The Administrator said that this city is the destination of our dreams and aspirations. Everyone has to live together in the same city with unity and make its future brighter, he added.

He said that on the occasion of Eid, we should take special care of the poor so that they also join us in the joy of Eid.