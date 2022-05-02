UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Greets Muslims On Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has greeted all Muslims, especially the people of Karachi on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid is the biggest festival of Muslims and teaches us self-sacrifice," he said in a statement on Monday.

The Administrator said, "We should take this opportunity to pray for the security, unity for Pakistan and brotherhood and equality amongst its people.

" He requested the citizens to pray for the development and prosperity of the country especially the city of Karachi.

The Administrator Karachi said that this city is the destination of our aspirations.

"We all have to live in the same city with unity and solidarity and brighten its future," he added.

Murtaza Wahab requested people to take special care of the poor and needy on this auspicious occasion so that they too can join the joys of Eid-ul-Fitr.

