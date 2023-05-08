Administrator Karachi highly appreciates services of Red Crescent in rescue, relief

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday highly appreciated the services of the Red Crescent across the globe in respect of rescue and relief during emergencies, accidents, floods and wars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday highly appreciated the services of the Red Crescent across the globe in respect of rescue and relief during emergencies, accidents, floods and wars.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Red Crescent Day at the office of the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) here, said a spokesperson of KMC.

The Red Crescent, which serves in 192 countries around the world, is celebrating 'Red Crescent Day' all over the world today, with the aim of paying tribute to the services of volunteers. It has been very important in various countries in emergencies, accidents, floods and wars.

Red Crescent volunteers also perform the most prominent services on the occasion of Hajj. The theme of the World Red Crescent Day for this year is that whatever we do, we do it from the heart.

Rahman said that the Red Crescent was a worldwide non-profit organization that renders its services without any discrimination of cast, creed, colour and race which is the hallmark of this institution.

Vice President of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rafiq Ahmed Jafri, Provincial Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Qamar Waseem, former Director of Social Welfare Anwar Siddiqui and others also spoke on the occasion.

The administrator Karachi said that Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was celebrated all over the world on the birthday of the founder of the Red Cross, Henry Donant, on May 8, with the aim of remembering the millions of volunteers who provide relief services around the world.

He said that the idea of celebrating World Red Crescent Day came after the First World War when there was a consensus to play its part in world peace during the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross.

The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948, but in 1984, its name was changed to World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. This is the day when millions of volunteers working under this global organization across the world renew their commitment to serve humanity.

Administrator Karachi said that Anjuman Hilal Ahamar Pakistan was established on December 20, 1947, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who became the founding president of Red Crescent Society Pakistan, which is serving humanity the most in Pakistan and is the largest organization working under a mission.

He said, "Today, it has been 160 years since the establishment of this institution, which is a long period for the excellent services of an institution."Red Crescent was included in the childhood memories of the present people, he said, adding there was a need to make such a good service organization active at all levels so that the citizens can receive immediate help in difficult situations.