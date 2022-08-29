Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the first Emergency Response Center has been started in Karachi which included 230 ambulances equipped with new modern facilities, staff with 14 beds, oxygen and other facilities.

"Staff will be trained to deal with emergency situations in monsoons. Efforts are being made to establish emergency centers in hospitals across the city," he said this after inaugurating the renovation and upgradation of Emergency Response Center 1122 at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD).

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Rehabilitation Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator of Karachi said that an agreement has been reached between KMC and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and now Emergency Response Center 1122 will also provide rescue services in case of fire. By calling 1122, fire tenders can also be called for a quick response.

He said that the wireless network of the Emergency Response Center will also be improved by PDMA, 1122 will be connected to the medical, fire, and police emergencies so that in case of any kind of emergency, citizens can contact for help.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the emergency centers are being made more active, adding that the chief minister had approved the start of this service in 24 districts, which will provide this important facility to a large part of the province.

He said that so far 1038 people have died due to the rains, adding that KMC had established flood relief camps in three districts.

He said that as a result of climate change there has been more rain than in the past which has affected the infrastructure and people have suffered a lot.

"Trained personnel should be available to deal with emergency in case of unprecedented rains, he added.

He said that cooperation will be sought from PDMA, police 1122 and other organization that can help us deal with the emergency situation in the best way.

He said that this is our city and we have to provide all possible facilities to the people.