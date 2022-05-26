Administrator Karachi inaugurates flyover attributed to painter Iqbal Mehdi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday inaugurated the flyover connecting Central District with the East after renovation and named it after Pakistan's renowned artist painter Iqbal Mehdi.

Iqbal Mehdi's daughter, PPP officials Shakeel Chaudhry, Waqas Shaukat and others were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Karachi said that the purpose of naming this flyover after Iqbal Mehdi, the artist who made Pakistan famous all over the world for painting, was to pay homage to his services.

He said that Iqbal Mehdi is a famous personality of Pakistan who presented his art in such a way that he became united in his art.

He said that Iqbal Mehdi was second to none in making sketches as well as being one of the foremost artists in Pakistan in terms of painting.

"In recognition of his (Iqbal Mehdi) services, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Presidential Medal of Excellence," he added.

The Administrator said that construction of parks, flyovers, roads and sidewalks is underway and we are trying to make new projects as well as maintaining old projects.

He said that the Sindh government in collaboration with various agencies has renovated PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, bridge passing near City Station and other bridges.

"Street lights have been installed and care has been taken to keep them in tune with the culture of Sindh. PPP's vision is to develop the all areas of Karachi including backward areas," Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

He said that under Karachi Neighborhood Project, several development projects are under construction in Ibrahim Haideri, Coast Guard Chowrangi, Malir, Khokhrapar, Old City Area, Lyari, Gizri, Boat Basin and other areas.

He said that funds have already been allocated for all these projects so that these projects can be completed within stipulated time.

Residents of the area thanked Administrator Karachi for the reconstruction and renovation of the flyover.