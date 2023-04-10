Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Inspects Condition Of Ailing Elephant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Administrator Karachi inspects condition of ailing elephant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the instructions of the experts of the international welfare organization Four Paws are being fully implemented for the treatment of the elephant at the Karachi Zoo.

The condition of the elephant is getting better and it is hoped that the treatment and other measures prescribed for her recovery will yield good results.

He said this on Monday while visiting the Karachi Zoo, the administrator went to the enclosure of zoo elephant Noor Jahan and inspected the ongoing treatment.

The zoo doctor and other concerned staff have been instructed to inform without delay whatever is needed for the treatment of the elephant so that it can be managed immediately.

The Administrator Karachi inquired from Dr Amir Ismail, Deputy Director Abida Rais and other staff of the zoo about the treatment of the elephant Noor Jahan and the changes being made in the enclosure of the elephant in the light of the instructions of the Four Paws team and directed them to Whatever measures are suggested should be implemented.

He also directed the staff of the zoo to keep the experts of International Four Paws continuously informed about the treatment and current condition of Noor Jahan the elephant through video conferencing so that according to the latest instructions, Treatment and rehabilitation can continue.

He expressed his satisfaction that the treatment of the elephant by the Foreign experts has yielded positive results and proper progress has been made in this regard.

Animal welfare is a top priority and all possible measures are being taken for the care of zoo animals and birds.

Related Topics

Karachi Doctor Progress All From Top

Recent Stories

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

21 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

23 minutes ago
 Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

42 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

51 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.