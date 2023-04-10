Administrator Karachi inspects condition of ailing elephant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the instructions of the experts of the international welfare organization Four Paws are being fully implemented for the treatment of the elephant at the Karachi Zoo.

The condition of the elephant is getting better and it is hoped that the treatment and other measures prescribed for her recovery will yield good results.

He said this on Monday while visiting the Karachi Zoo, the administrator went to the enclosure of zoo elephant Noor Jahan and inspected the ongoing treatment.

The zoo doctor and other concerned staff have been instructed to inform without delay whatever is needed for the treatment of the elephant so that it can be managed immediately.

The Administrator Karachi inquired from Dr Amir Ismail, Deputy Director Abida Rais and other staff of the zoo about the treatment of the elephant Noor Jahan and the changes being made in the enclosure of the elephant in the light of the instructions of the Four Paws team and directed them to Whatever measures are suggested should be implemented.

He also directed the staff of the zoo to keep the experts of International Four Paws continuously informed about the treatment and current condition of Noor Jahan the elephant through video conferencing so that according to the latest instructions, Treatment and rehabilitation can continue.

He expressed his satisfaction that the treatment of the elephant by the Foreign experts has yielded positive results and proper progress has been made in this regard.

Animal welfare is a top priority and all possible measures are being taken for the care of zoo animals and birds.