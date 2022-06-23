UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Inspects Drainage Work

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Administrator Karachi inspects drainage work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different parts of the city after recent rains on Wednesday night and inspected the drainage works.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a spokes person of the KMC on Thursday.

The Administrator Karachi visited the adjoining areas in South District including II Chandragar Road, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Road, Saddar, Shaheen Complex, Teen Talwar Clifton, Burns Road and reviewed the situation.

He said that there were complaints of accumulation of water in some low lying areas. However, the staff of KMC and DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board carried out drainage work on the roads expeditiously and the situation remained under control.

After visiting Wazir Mansion Garden, Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached Central District and visited KDA Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, UP Morr and other areas and reviewed the drainage measures. He also gave necessary instructions to the staff.

He directed to complete the cleaning of Qalandaria Nullah and Shadman Nullah so that the obstruction in drainage could be removed.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Central District Taha Saleem while giving details about drainage works to Administrator Karachi said that drainage works in low lying areas are in full swing.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the presence of staff of relevant agencies should be ensured in the areas where drainage work was being done so that rain water would not accumulate in any part of the city.

Later, the Administrator reached Karachi District East and inspected the adjoining areas including Guru Mandir, Mazar-e-Quaid, Tipu Sultan Road, Tariq Road and Gulistan Zafar Nullah.

He also visited Shahra-e-Faisal, Nursery, Karsaz, Sindhi Muslim Society and other adjoining areas and reviewed the drainage situation there.

He said that drainage work was carried out in various low lying areas with heavy machinery and local government staff remained busy working on roads and low lying areas till nightfall.

"Efforts are made to ensure that recent spell of rains do not cause any inconvenience to the citizens," he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmad Khan, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the condition of these two drains and gave instructions to the concerned staff regarding their cleaning.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Road Saddar Gulistan Muslim Government Rains

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

54 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

1 hour ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

2 hours ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

3 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.