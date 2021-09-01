UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Inspects Ongoing Development Works In Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday visited Tower, Garden, Pak Colony, Kemari, Hawksbay Road and other areas and inspected the ongoing development works.

On this occasion, besides inspecting the parks of Pak Colony, he also inspected and Hawksbay road being constructed in the site area and the drainage arrangements in the city before the rains.

He said that an emergency has been declared in the city and the holidays of the staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are canceled.

The staff of KMC and all DMCs will be present in the field and ready to deal with the situation arising due to rains.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab met the citizens during his visit to Keamari and inquired about their problems.

While visiting the parks in Pak Colony, he said that the park would be constructed on 162 acres of land in Gutter Bagheecha while the existing 10-acre park would be renovated and opened to the public.

"It will be the largest park in the coming days for the entertainment of the citizens of District Keamari and the people of Pak Colony, Garden, Old Golimar and other areas will be facilitated after the construction of this park.

Trans Lyari Park will be further improved and the two parks will be renovated," he added.

Special Assistant Chief Minister Sindh Asif Khan, District Commissioner Mukhtar Abro, Municipal Commissioner District Keamari Afaq Saeed, KMC and KDA officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator directed the DSP of the area to immediately stop the occurrence of street crime in the area and said that it was our policy to carry out development works in all parts of the city without any discrimination.

He also directed to remove social and political slogans from the city walls and said that dirty walls make the city look ugly. "We should keep the city clean in the same way as we keep our homes clean. New tiles were laid on the city's underpasses, but people ruined it by writing slogans on it," he said and warned those who are seen writing slogans on the walls will be prosecuted according to the law.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inspected the construction work of six-km long highway from Ghani Chowrangi to Labor Square Hub River Road in the site area and said that this highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 400 million.

There were two and a half feet of potholes on this road and it was not suitable for traffic. Now this road has been made motorable. Carpeting will be started within a week.

Barrister Wahab said that Hawksbay Road has been constructed, directing that tree planting and supply of street lights on the road should be started immediately.

There are two factories at Hawksbay, causing traffic. He asked the factory owners to remove their factories for public interest. "The owner of one factory has taken a stay order but in the public interest I request him to give it up," he added.

