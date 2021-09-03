Administrator Karachi inspects situation after rain in Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited different areas of the metropolis when it started raining

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited different areas of the metropolis when it started raining.

He visited district Central's Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Teen Hatti and Lasbela, District South's Sir Zia-ud-din Ahmed Road Karachi Gymkhana and district East's Metropole Chowk and University Road to review the drainage arrangements, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

He directed the KMC officials to keep all the drainage arrangements complete and ensure availability of necessary staffers in the field so that the standing water in the rainy season does not cause any inconvenience to the citizens and does not affect the flow of traffic.

While reprimanding the staff for accumulation of rain water, the Administrator Karachi directed them to take immediate steps for drainage of water. "If rainwater is seen on the roads, action will be taken against the concerned officers and staff," he warned.

He instructed the officers and staff of KMC that the responsibility of accumulation of water anywhere in the city would be on the officers and staff present in the field.

While visiting different areas of Malir and South districts, the Administrator directed the concerned staff to expedite the drainage work so that there would be no water stagnation on the roads.

He also visited I.I.Chandragar Road and adjoining areas and met the citizens to find out their problems.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that before the onset of rains, drainage machinery and pumps were delivered to different areas due to which the situation remained under control.

He said that KMC, DMC, Karachi Water and Sewerage board, City Warden and Traffic Police are all working together and they are trying to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

"Special attention is being paid to the places where there are choking points. This work will continue even in case of further rains. Relevant staff will be present in the field," he said and added that hr himself would visit the city regularly to monitor the drainage situation.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present on the occasion.