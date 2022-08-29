Administrator Karachi, MD SSWMB inspect cleaning activities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmad Chana Monday inspected the cleaning work in Liaquatabad area here.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special cleaning campaign is launched in the District Central from Liaquatabad zone here, said a statement.

Garbage is being collected from back lanes during the campaign that will continue for a month.

Zubair Chana while giving a briefing to the Administrator Karachi said that during the campaign around 350 streets will be cleaned in a month and this work will be done free of charge and no money is being taken from the citizens in this regard. Resources are being provided by SSWMB, he added.

He informed that in 10 to 15 days, door-to-door garbage collection will be started in Central district Liaquatabad zone and a private company will take over the arrangements for garbage collection.

He further said that today six streets of Liaquatabad No. 4, including the streets of UC 42, Roi Wali Gali, Al-Aqsa Masjid Gali, Ajmeri Masjid Gali, VIP Vali Gali, Sasawali Gali, Abdullah Estate Gali are about 200 tons of garbage has been picked up and shifted to the landfill site.

In this regard, the public is requested to cooperate as a responsible citizen by keeping the garbage in bags and keeping it in the designated place or putting it inthe garbage can and also avoid throwing the garbage in the open or in the drains.