Administrator Karachi Orders Cleaning In All KMC Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, taking strict notice of the video reportedly circulating on social media regarding cleanliness in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, directed the director of medical services to ensure cleanliness in all the hospitals of KMC, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

The administrator also sought a daily report on cleanliness in all hospitals of KMC, said a KMC spokesperson on Monday.

He also discussed with the Director of Medical Services regarding the treatment of dengue patients and directed him to provide special treatment and care to dengue fever patients.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a daily disinfection campaign was underway in the city, which will reduce the cases of the dengue virus and provide protection to the citizens from this disease.

He said that a special ward was established for dengue fever patients in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where all treatment facilities are available.

"This facility has been provided to the citizens so that dengue fever can be treated at a very low cost," he added.

Barrister Murtaza said that all possible measures were being taken to improve the quality of hospitals and clinics managed by KMC.

He said that sanitation was very important in medical institutions.

He directed that there should be no lethargic attitude in this regard as better treatment of patients is possible only in a clean environment.

He directed the officers concerned to make their subordinates responsible for cleanliness to perform their duties on a daily basis.

The administrator asked the officers to monitor the sanitation situation themselves where necessary, and depute the staff to carry out the sanitation work.

