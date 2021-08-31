Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the historic clock tower on roof of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building and issued orders to fix the British-era clock installed in the KMC Building

The administrator said that KMC building was one of the most beautiful buildings constructed in Karachi city before the establishment of Pakistan.

"It is important to preserve this historic building in its original condition," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC would fully protect its historical heritage and steps would be taken to keep all parts of the building in good condition, including the clock.

