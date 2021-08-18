UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Reviews Arrangements Outside Mosques, Imambargahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the development works and arrangements outside mosques and imambargahs.

He also visited the mobile Vaccination Hospital near the Mubarak Mosque in Defense. The imam and residents of the Mubarak Mosque thanked Barrister Murtaza Wahab for instructing people to wear masks.

The Administrator said that along with vaccination of citizens, SOPs should also be fully implemented.

Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Ali Ahmad Jan and DC District West Sheharyar Gul reviewed the development works being carried out at various places of the district including Phool Wali Gali, Khalifa Chowk.

On the occasion, DC West briefed him and said that Timber Road, Surrey Road and other roads were in bad condition. The district administration has carpeted all these roads.

The road carpeting process has been completed.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the process of making green belt in place of garbage bin is underway here.

The road is being named after a lady health worker who was martyred during the polio campaign in 2008.

The Administrator directed to complete all the ongoing development works in the West district as soon as possible and said that he would personally supervise the development works.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with West Deputy Commissioner and SSP Sahai Talpur also reviewed the security arrangements made at various places in the district with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was informed that security arrangements on all routes are complete.

During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing development work in Qasba, Shahzad Morr, Jafferia Imambargah and adjoining areas.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed satisfaction over the development works and security arrangements of the district administration.

