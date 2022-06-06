Administrator Karachi reviews cleaning of Frere Road drain

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday reviewed the work of cleaning of Frere Road drain in South District.

On the occasion,he directed Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan to speed up the work.

He said, "KMC has started drains cleaning work ahead of monsoon season to ensure drainage during rains. Drains are being cleaned at various places in Karachi.

Teams of KMC and Solid Waste Management board are working. local bodies are speedily cleaning 41 big drains and 514 small drains in Karachi and there was liaison between the agencies," he added.

He directed to clean drains manually as well as with machines. He said that blockage of drains in rainy days was a major problem.

He said that as a result blockage, water comes on the roads and the flow of traffic was severely affected and the citizens face difficulties.

He said that the contractors have been instructed to take care of the drains for the next three months after cleaning them.

This clause was not included in the drains contracts awarded in the past.

"It is hoped that the condition of the drains will be better and the drainage of rain water will be complete," he added.

He said that when rain water comes on the roads due to lack of drainage, it causes inconvenience to the citizens and also causes damage to the roads and sidewalks.

Gujjar nullah, Mahmoodabad Manzoor Colony nullah, Picture nullah, Orangi Town nullah, Frere Town nullah, PECHS nullah were very important for drainage of rain water so full attention should be paid to them, he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that the monsoon season was predicted to start earlier in Karachi this time, directing that staff and machinery should be kept in ready condition.