UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Reviews Construction Of Saifee Road

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Administrator Karachi reviews construction of Saifee Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday reviewed the construction work of Saifee Road and directed to complete around three kilometers road immediately.

The road should be completed as per the standards so that it does not get damaged again, he directed the officials concerned.

He said that carpeting of over 100,000 square feet on Saifee Road and Maulana Yousuf Ludhianvi Road will be executed.

He said that this road has a central position for coming from Super Highway to Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

He said that the citizens were facing difficulties due to poor condition of Saifee Road.

Earlier, the Engineering department officials briefed the Administrator Karachi aboutthe road construction.

Related Topics

Karachi Poor Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

23 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>