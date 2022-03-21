Administrator Karachi reviews construction of Saifee Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday reviewed the construction work of Saifee Road and directed to complete around three kilometers road immediately.

The road should be completed as per the standards so that it does not get damaged again, he directed the officials concerned.

He said that carpeting of over 100,000 square feet on Saifee Road and Maulana Yousuf Ludhianvi Road will be executed.

He said that this road has a central position for coming from Super Highway to Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

He said that the citizens were facing difficulties due to poor condition of Saifee Road.

Earlier, the Engineering department officials briefed the Administrator Karachi aboutthe road construction.