Administrator Karachi Reviews Construction Of Four Parks, Food Street

Published May 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday reviewed the construction of four parks and food street under Karachi Neighborhood Scheme at Boat Basin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday reviewed the construction of four parks and food street under Karachi Neighborhood Scheme at Boat Basin.

Four parks are also being built simultaneously around Food Street. The Boat Basin is being turned into a modern and well-equipped food street. The four parks were deserted in the past but after the construction of the parks, thousands of people will have access to recreational facilities," the Administrator expressed these views while visiting four parks and Food Street under the Karachi Neighborhood Scheme at Boat Basin here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Boat Basin Food Street is the identity of Karachi.

"People come to Food Street in large numbers so that international level facilities should be provided here. Food Street of any city is the identity of its civilization and culture," he added.

He said that due to its location in Clifton, foreign tourists also come to Boat Basin Food Street.

He said that these five projects will be completed by November this year, adding that funds for these five schemes are already available.

Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon briefed the Administrator about details of the works.

