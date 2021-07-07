Administrator Karachi reviews measures to cope with situation during monsoon season

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday while reviewing the measures being taken by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in view of monsoon season, said that drainage pumps and other machinery and vehicles have been arranged, besides, purchasing 20 new pumps for de-watering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday while reviewing the measures being taken by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in view of monsoon season, said that drainage pumps and other machinery and vehicles have been arranged, besides, purchasing 20 new pumps for de-watering.

Administrator was addressing the meeting to review arrangements for monsoon at City Warden Headquarters Gulshan-e-Iqbal here, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi, Chief Engineer Electrical and Mechanical Abbas Shah, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said that existing 11 de-watering pumps, tractors, dumpers and master trucks have also been repaired and so that as soon as it starts raining, these pumps will be delivered to the places in the city where drainage is required.

"It is hoped that the citizens will see a better situation during the rainy season this time as compared to previous years," he added.

Administrator said that 12 heavy pumps will be installed at places where there is a possibility of accumulation of rain water while 10 new pumps will be placed there to draw water from underpasses and also in case of complaints from citizens.

He said that based on last year's experience, preparations have been made for the monsoon season and efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the citizens.

Ahmed said that this time all the work is being done under the leadership of the engineering department for the management of rains and arrangements have been made in consultation with the experienced engineers of the concerned department.

"This requires a large number of vehicles, so this year, keeping this aspect in mind, master trucks have been developed through which these pumps can be transported anywhere," he said.

Administrator said that during the last few years, there have been complaints of rain water accumulation in underpasses, which makes it impossible for traffic to pass through the underpasses. Special pumps are bought this year through which drainage system from underpasses will start as soon as the rain falls.

He said that all the available resources of KMC are being utilized to provide facilities to the citizens so that the basic infrastructure of the city could be protected from being affected by heavy rains. All the concerned departments of KMC will remain active and the grievances of the citizens will be resolved by working 24 hours a day.

On the occasion, Ahmed issued various instructions to the officers and engineers present at the City Warden Headquarters.

He said that in order to make machinery functional for long, it should be maintained properly.

Administrator Karachi also planted a tree in connection with the tree plantation at the City Warden Headquarters on this occasion.