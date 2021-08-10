Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development works

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development works during visits to various areas of South District including Kharadar, Meethadar, Wazir Mansion and Nishtar Park here.

Barrister Murtaza also visited Kharadar Imambargah and met the organizers of Muharram processions and majalis, assuring them of full security in the meeting, said a statement.

"Our first priority is to complete the development work as soon as possible," he said.

The administrator met with the residents of the area on this occasion and listened to their issues.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza accompanied by Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board Asadullah Khan visited Nishtar Park and met the scholars and President of Jaffaria Alliance Shabar Zaidi and listened to their problems.

Administrator Karachi and MD Water Board assured them full cooperation.

DC East Asif Jan and Younis Jaffer of Jaffaria Alliance were also present on the occasion who briefed Barrister Murtaza Wahab about the situation.

In Nishtar Park, the Administrator Karachi himself reviewed all the arrangements made for the Muharram-ul-Haram gatherings and directed to tighten the security arrangements.