Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development works

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has visited different areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has visited different areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing development works.

On the occasion of his visit to Razi Road PECHS adjacent to the nursery, the Works Department of KMC briefed him about the ongoing development activities, said a statement.

The administrator said the work was being done on the roads of the city late at night. The road was in dilapidated condition for a long time but now KMC staff was working on it, and serving the public.

He said the road was 2100 feet long, and the carpeting process was also underway besides the sewerage system and drainage were also being repaired so that this road remains functional for a long time.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government will continue its efforts to solve the problems in every part of the city as soon as possible and every effort is being made to provide relief to the people.

On this occasion, the residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the Administrator Karachi for resolving the long standing issue of repairing Razi Road.

"Development work in all areas of Karachi city and paving of roads will be completed soon which will facilitate the citizens in commuting during the journey," he added.