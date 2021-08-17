Administrator Karachi reviews security arrangements

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements made at different places of the district with regard to Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements made at different places of the district with regard to Muharram.

He along with Deputy Commissioner District West and SSP West Suhai Talpur also visited different places.

On the occasion, SSP West brief that security arrangements on all the routes .

During his visit to West district, he also reviewed the ongoing development work in Qasba, Shahzad Mor, Jafar Yeh Imambargah and adjoining areas.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed satisfaction over the development works and security arrangements made by the district management.