UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Saddened Over Tragic Incident On Indus Highway

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the tragic traffic accident on Indus Highway and offered condolences to the families of the victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the tragic traffic accident on Indus Highway and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement, he said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives.

The administrator said that best medical facilities were being provided to the injured on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

