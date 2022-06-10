Administrator Karachi seeks activation of Sports Complex Kashmir Road

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the officials concerned to activate newly constructed football ground, table tennis and badminton courts at Sports Complex Kashmir Road immediately so that the citizens can get benefit from them.

"The sports complex should also have mobile food courts. Problems with the completion of new projects of the sports complex will be resolved immediately and these sports projects, which have been pending for seven years, will be opened to the public by next week," the administrator said on the occasion of a detailed visit to Sports Complex Kashmir Road.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Director Sports Complex Kaif Ulwara, Director Store Ehtesham Kamali and other officials were also present during the visit.

Murtaza said that after completing the remaining works in the next one week, the football ground, badminton courts and table tennis courts would be opened to the public and food and drink would be provided to the youth and children who came here to play.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi has the only swimming pool in the sports complex at the official level where the people were enjoying to the fullest.

He said that due to summer school holidays, a large number of children and youth need recreational facilities, therefore development projects related to sports and recreation in Karachi should be completed on priority basis.

"I am paying close attention to parks, playgrounds and open spaces and every single park, playground or open space in every district of Karachi is being opened for the citizens after renovation," he said.

Briefing the administrator on the occasion, the Senior Director said that 101 acres of land was allotted to KMC for Kashmir Road Sports Complex but later, various people set up encroachments on this land.

The administrator was told that recently, all encroachments have been removed from the sports complex under the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and sports projects were being planned on the vacated land.

He said that thousands of citizens visit the sports complex every day and enjoy the facilities being provided there. The Kashmir Road Sports Complex would become a sports hub in Karachi after the completion of under construction projects.