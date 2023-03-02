Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, while taking notice of the death of a Golden Tabby Tiger in Karachi Zoo, has directed the officials concerned to find out the reasons for its death and submit an immediate report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, while taking notice of the death of a Golden Tabby Tiger in Karachi Zoo, has directed the officials concerned to find out the reasons for its death and submit an immediate report.

He said there was no compromise on the health care of animals in the zoo and maintenance of the good health of all animals will be ensured.

It should be noted that a golden tabby tiger of the Bengal breed died in Karachi zoo on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest.

The tiger was transferred from the Safari Park to Karachi Zoo in 2013 where it became a centre of attraction for the citizens visiting the zoo.

According to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials, the cause of the tiger's death was cardiac arrest.