KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that kidney disease has increased to an alarming extent in Pakistan and especially the occurrence of this disease in children up to ten years of age is worrying, the main reasons for the spread of this disease are unhealthy excessive consumption of food, water and beverages.

He said this while visiting the Children's Hospital under construction by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Tuesday.

He said that there are five major hospitals around the Civil Hospital and a large number of patients are admitted on a daily basis.

People in large numbers approach these hospitals for treatment, especially under Dr. Adeeb-ul- Hasan Rizvi's supervision. Patients from all over Pakistan come to Karachi for diagnosis and treatment related to kidney disease and replacement operations performed at SIUT on a daily basis.

He said that the 14-storey Children's Hospital is under construction and after its completion a bigger facility will be available and the citizens will have a better institute for treatment.

While briefing the administrator, Dr.Sajid Sultan said that this building will be completed in the next two months and the treatment of patients will be started in this building.

The place has been given by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and SIUT bears the expenses for the construction of the building.

He said that if a parking plaza is constructed near the hospital in this area, the traffic jam and parking problems can end because the patients are facing serious problems in reaching Civil Hospital, Benazir Trauma Center and Renal Hospital due to traffic jams and parking.

The Administrator Karachi said that the proposals given for the parking plaza will be seriously considered so that the patients and their caregivers can get convenience and he also visited the building under construction.