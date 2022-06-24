Administrator Karachi visits different areas after rain

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different parts of the city after the rains on Wednesday night and inspected the drainage works.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi visited the adjoining areas in South District including I.I. Chandragar Road, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Road, Saddar, Shaheen Complex, Teen Talwar Clifton, Burns Road and reviewed the situation after the rains.

He said that there were complaints of accumulation of water in some low lying areas. However, the staff of KMC and DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board carried out drainage work on the roads expeditiously and the situation remained under control.

After visiting Wazir Mansion Garden, Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached Central District and visited KDA Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, UP Morr and other areas and reviewed the drainage measures. He also gave necessary instructions to the staff.

He directed to complete the cleaning of Qalandaria Nullah and Shadman Nullah so that the obstruction in drainage could be removed.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Central District Taha Saleem while giving details about drainage works to Administrator Karachi said that drainage works in low lying areas are in full swing.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the presence of staff of relevant agencies should be ensured in the areas where drainage work is being done so that rain water does not accumulate in any part of the city.

Later, he reached Karachi District East and inspected adjoining areas including Guru Mandir, Mazar-e-Quaid, Tipu Sultan Road, Tariq Road and Gulistan Zafar Nullah.

He also visited Shahra-e-Faisal, Nursery, Karsaz, Sindhi Muslim Society and other adjoining areas and reviewed the drainage situation.

He said that drainage work was carried out in various low lying areas with heavy machinery and local government staff remained busy working on roads and low lying areas till nightfall.

"Every effort was made to ensure that the rains did not cause any inconvenience to the citizens," he added.

The Administrator Karachi also visited drains of west district which included Orangi Town and Qasba Morr.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmad Khan, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party West District, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the condition of these two drains and gave instructions to the concerned staff regarding their cleaning.