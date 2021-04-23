UrduPoint.com
Administrator Karachi Visits Faizan-e-Madina

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that Ramazan is a holy month during which we have to promote brotherhood and solidarity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that Ramazan is a holy month during which we have to promote brotherhood and solidarity.

The month of Ramazan teaches empathy for each other and we can build a good society by helping each other, the Administrator said this while attending Iftar and Dua during his visit to Faizan Madina, the center of Dawat-e-Islami here on Friday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Yaqub Attari, Yahya Attari, Amin Attari and other officials of Dawat e Islami were also present.

The Administrator Karachi spoke to the members of the Faizan Madina Administrative Council in which they discussed about mutual cooperation.

Ahmed said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is approaching different organizations for betterment of Karachi.

He said that Faizan Global Relief Foundation of Dawat-e-Islami is providing valuable support to the tree plantation campaign.

"Our religion also emphasizes on plantation of trees and watering them," he added.

"Especially in the month of Ramazan, the reward for such deeds is multiplied, so we should all do our part for the betterment of the city," he said.

The Administrator hoped that civil society and other social and welfare organizations would also join hands with the KMC in the development and improvement of the city.

He invited Faizan Global to start construction work after a memorandum of understanding with KMC for setting up a special center for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

On this occasion, the officials of Dawat-e-Islami thanked Administrator Karachi on his arrival and said that they are ready for all possible cooperation for the betterment of the city.

They said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is an important institution central of Karachi. Tree plantation will make the city beautiful and green and people will also feel better, they hoped.

