Administrator Karachi Visits Flood Victims' Camp In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the flood victims' camp here in Korangi on Sunday.

Flood victims from different districts of Sindh and Balochistan were living here.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that five hundred people were being provided food and medical facilities here in the camp.

"Rains have caused widespread destruction, let's get out of this ordeal together, he urged, adding that the Sindh government would not leave the victims alone.

