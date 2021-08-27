Administrator Karachi visits Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday visited Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday visited Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal here.

Deputy Commissioner and SSP Malir were also accompanied by Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Deputy Commissioner Malir and concerned officials briefed Administrator Karachi who reviewed the facilities available for tankers, drivers and visitors of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal.

He also issued improvement orders on the spot and directed to reactivate Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal.

The Administrator Karachi said that due to oil tankers, the flow of traffic on the roads across the city is affected and there are problems of traffic jams. "The activation of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal will improve the traffic system in the city," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also met with oil tanker drivers and issued orders to resolve their issues.

Meanwhile Senior Director Anti-Encroachments KMC Bashir Siddiqui met Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed various issues related to encroachments in the city.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachments gave a detailed briefing to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on measures against illegal encroachments in different areas of the city.