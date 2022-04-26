Administrator Karachi XI beats MC XI in night cricket match

Administrator Karachi XI easily won the eight-over night cricket match against MC XI played in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi XI easily won the eight-over night cricket match against MC XI played in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building.

Departmental heads, officers and employees of different departments of KMC participated in both the teams, said a statement on Monday.

The purpose of this match was to promote Karachi's lights and night cricket.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was leading Administrator XI while municipal commissioner Afzal Zaidi was leading MC XI.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has always sponsored sports and also organized various tournaments.

KMC has various sports centers where sports competitions are held throughout the year and their purpose is to promote healthy activities.

He said that sports are very important for mental and physical health and it also provides an opportunity for interaction and also shows the talents of the youth.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government simultaneously developing Gizri football stadium, Kakri Ground Lyari, Star Ground Sherpao Colony Malir. "World class sports complex in line with modern requirements are being constructed and it is hoped that the construction of these three sports complexes will be completed by December this year," he added.

The construction of these sports complexes will provide various sports facilities to the people of these areas especially the youth.

He said that plans have been made to build sports complexes in other areas of Karachi also and construction of sports complexes will start soon.

He said that Karachi is a city of cricket fans and the people here love cricket immensely.

The Administrator Karachi on the occasion directed to organize KMC cricket team and added that their matches with other institutions should.