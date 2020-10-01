UrduPoint.com
Administrator KMC Vows To Release Salaries, Due Of Employees, Pensioners

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:17 PM

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that it was amongst the priorities of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to release salaries, pensions and retirement dues of employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that it was amongst the priorities of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to release salaries, pensions and retirement dues of employees.

Talking to unions representatives of KMC and DMCs, Shallwani said that a comprehensive report regarding the dues would be sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah so that the employees, who were waiting for their salaries and dues, be paid the same, said a statement.

He said that pension should be released soon after the KMC gets required funds. It is their right that should be given without any delay, he added.

He assured the unions representatives that their justified demands would surely be considered. Different unions of KMC and DMCs including Municipal Workers Alliance, United Workers Union, Motor Vehicle Action Committee, Peoples United Workers Union, Muttahida Workers Front, Mazdoor Ittehad Labour Union and Employees Action Committee, presented their demands to the Administrator.

Speaking on the occasion, Labour leaders Kaneez Fatima, Syed Qasim Shah, Muhammad Ilyas Jadoon, Muhammad Ahmed, Sabir Pervaiz and others demanded that dues of retired employees including pension gratuity should be paid at the earliest. "A family member of an employee dies on duty should be given a job while fire fighters should also be given fire risk allowance," the said.

Shallwani said it was the unions' right to hold protest and they did the same in peaceful manner for their rightful demands. "We are trying to give employees their rights without any protest. "I am trying to make the KMC affairs batter and want the change that should be visible," he added.

The Administrator said that there are many issues and all would be resolved gradually. "We have approached international companies to overcome the shortage of medicines in the hospitals," he added.

Shallwani said that drivers and other laborers working at Sindh Solid Waste Management were facing problems, adding that their issues would also be resolved.

