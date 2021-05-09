Administrator Korangi reviews nullahs condition

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Korangi Irfan Salam Mirwani has directed the officials concerned to immediate launch cleaning of nullahs, besides, removal of encroachments from the jurisdiction of district Korangi here.

He expressed these views while inspecting the nullahs along with Municipal Commissioner district Korangi Syed Imdad Ali Shah here on Sunday.

Mirwani directed the officials concerned that all encroachments including illegal constructions should also be removed immediately to complete cleaning of nullahs ahead of the monsoon.

He also appealed to the people to refrain from dumping garbage in the nullahs and voluntarily remove illegal constructions and encroachments to cooperate with the administration during cleaning process.