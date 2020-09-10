Administrator KP MTRA appointed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Professor Dr. Asif Malik, Institute of Kidney Disease as Administrator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority (MTRA).

The appointment has been made on deputation basis for a period of three years with immediate effect, said a notification issued by KP Health Department here on Thursday.

Meanwhile provincial government has appointed Dr. Ahmad Nawaz, Surgical Transplant Specialist, Institute of Kidney Diseases Peshawar, Dr. Syed Muneeb, Medical Transplant Specialist Institute of Kidney Diseases Peshawar, Associate Professor Dr.

Sher Rehman, Department of Hepatology and Gastroenterology Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Professor Dr. Aamir Ghafoor Khan, Department of Hepatology Leady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Professor Dr. Ibrar Hussain, Eye Unit Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan, representative from private transplant setup North West General Hospital Peshawar and Dr. Sohail Nisar, Head of Anesthesia, Institute of Kidney Diseases, Hayatabad Medial Complex Peshawar as non-official members of KP MTRA for a period of three years with immediate effect, it added.