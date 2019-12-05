Administrator Metropolitan Corporation issues direction to improve cleanliness, resolve of sewerage, clean water problems

Acting Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdullah Nayyar taking action over poor cleanliness arrangements, sewerage problems and clean drinking water facility in the city areas and directed the concerned officials to take up all matters on priority and resolve them as soon as possible

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Acting Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdullah Nayyar taking action over poor cleanliness arrangements, sewerage problems and clean drinking water facility in the city areas and directed the concerned officials to take up all matters on priority and resolve them as soon as possible.

He also directed to take action against all buildings which were constructed without the map requirements and also take traders into confidence for launching of anti encroachment operation against encroachments across city within two days.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the performance of the corporation. All concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

The acting administrator took notice of absence of sanitary workers and orders that attendance of sanitary workers and supervisors would be monitored through bio-metric attendance system while asked officials to nominate a focal person and inform to his office daily till 10 am.

He also asked officials to take action against people ignoring payments of water connections and make all water filtration plants functional.

All streetlights should be operational and patch work of roads should also be completed within city, he added.

He also asked assistant commissioner to submit a report regarding buildings not followed maps at the time of construction and submit a report in this regard.