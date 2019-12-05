UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Issues Direction To Improve Cleanliness, Resolve Of Sewerage, Clean Water Problems

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation issues direction to improve cleanliness, resolve of sewerage, clean water problems

Acting Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdullah Nayyar taking action over poor cleanliness arrangements, sewerage problems and clean drinking water facility in the city areas and directed the concerned officials to take up all matters on priority and resolve them as soon as possible

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Acting Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdullah Nayyar taking action over poor cleanliness arrangements, sewerage problems and clean drinking water facility in the city areas and directed the concerned officials to take up all matters on priority and resolve them as soon as possible.

He also directed to take action against all buildings which were constructed without the map requirements and also take traders into confidence for launching of anti encroachment operation against encroachments across city within two days.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the performance of the corporation. All concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

The acting administrator took notice of absence of sanitary workers and orders that attendance of sanitary workers and supervisors would be monitored through bio-metric attendance system while asked officials to nominate a focal person and inform to his office daily till 10 am.

He also asked officials to take action against people ignoring payments of water connections and make all water filtration plants functional.

All streetlights should be operational and patch work of roads should also be completed within city, he added.

He also asked assistant commissioner to submit a report regarding buildings not followed maps at the time of construction and submit a report in this regard.

Related Topics

Poor Water All

Recent Stories

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

12 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

14 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

10 minutes ago

National immunization drive from December 16

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

7 minutes ago

Bosnian Health Official Says Croatia Expelling Mig ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.