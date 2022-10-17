Administrator orders cleanliness at food related places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Monday directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

During his visit to Bander road Sukkur, the administrator, instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses, vegetable and milk markets etc.

He asked the officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements were also undertaken at public places.