Administrator Pays Surprise Visit Of Tara Chand Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Administrator pays surprise visit of Tara Chand hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Captain ® Altaf Hussain has said that development of any country and nation depends on the establishment of a healthy society.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit of Hafiz Mubarak Ali Shah (Tara Chand) Hospital on Tuesday.

According to details, he inspected attendance of staff and expressed dissatisfaction over absence of staff .

Administrator asked hospital staff to observe punctuality on which employees assured him their full cooperation.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Abdul Salam Daudpota briefed the Administrator about the routine activities carried out in the hospital.

Administrator said that due to climate change and increased environmental pollution adverse impacts were also casted on human health.

He asked hospital employees to ensure implementation on corona restrictions and get an injected anti-covid vaccine. Administrator also asked MS Dr. Abdul Salam Daudpota to compile a report about necessary medicines and equipment.

