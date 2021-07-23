Administrator pays surprise visit to COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed along with Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed on Friday paid a surprise visit to COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and expressed dissatisfaction over absence of the staff.

According to the press release, In-charge Radiology Dr Mubarak and many house officers and post graduates were suspended for their lethargic attitude.

"If doctors, paramedical staff from post graduates and house officers who are not on duty they will be dismissed," he added.

He directed that as required, doctors and paramedical staff should be immediately called from other major hospitals of KMC and be posted at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

"In the current situation, we have to make functional the COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in any case so that the citizens of Karachi can be provided full medical facilities here round the clock," he said and added that there was a possibility of an increase in coronavirus patients after Eid-ul-Azha.

The Administrator said that in the current situation, it is necessary to immediately activate the COVID-19 ward of the hospital and no negligence or excuse will be tolerated.

Ahmed said that doctors who do not provide services to patients suffering from coronavirus are not abiding by their oath.

The Administrator said that a 70-bed COVID-19 ward was set up at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while a 25-bed ICU has also been established and a facility of 18 ventilators is also available for the patients at the same time but the benefit of these facilities only be taken if this ward is fully functional," he said.

The Administrator Karachi also directed to keep the medical equipments in good condition in the COVID-19 ward so that they can be used at any time of need. He also directed to improve the sanitation condition and ensure the attendance of the concerned staff.

Ahmed urged the administration to continue continuous monitoring, especially of the Covid-19 ward, and to immediately address any grievances in this regard.

The Administrator said that patients coming to the hospital should be provided with the best possible medical care and guidance for further treatment.

Along with fulfilling professional responsibilities, it is also the best opportunity to serve the suffering humanity, he observed.