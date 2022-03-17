UrduPoint.com

Administrator Reviews Arrangements Of Shab-e-Barat At Mewa Shah Graveyard

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat at Mewa Shah graveyard

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday visited Mewa Shah cemetery and reviewed the arrangements regarding Shab-e-Baraat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday visited Mewa Shah cemetery and reviewed the arrangements regarding Shab-e-Baraat.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officials.

The Administrator inspected the roads leading to Mewa Shah graveyard from Rexer Lane and Bakra Piri and directed the concerned officers to improve the sanitation and lighting arrangements.

On this occasion, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan gave a briefing on the arrangements made for Shab-e-Baraat in Mewa Shah Cemetery.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Mewa Shah is the oldest and largest graveyard in Karachi. Like other cemeteries in the city, a large number of people visit Mewa Shah graveyard to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

"All arrangements should be made in advance for the convenience of the visitors on this occasion.

In particular, cleaning of entrances, lighting arrangements and water supply must be done on priority basis," he added.

The Administrator said that arrangements have been made in all the cemeteries under the administration of KMC and every effort is being made to ensure that there is no shortage of any necessity.

He said that disinfectant sprays are being done, adding that city wardens are also being deployed around cemeteries which will help in smooth flow of traffic on narrow lanes and roads.

"Providing better services to the citizens is our top priority especially on religious festivals and important occasions," he added and said that in each district a strategy has been adopted to work in collaboration with the concerned Municipal Corporation which is yielding positive results.

He said that development of basic urban infrastructure including construction and repair of roads is underway in all districts of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Water Visit Traffic All From Top

Recent Stories

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-rule ..

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

38 seconds ago
 Austrian companies interested in long-term busines ..

Austrian companies interested in long-term business partnerships in Pakistan

39 seconds ago
 Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for ..

Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for Pakistan-US relationship: Amb ..

40 seconds ago
 No other solution in Sindh rather to impose Govern ..

No other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule: Rasheed

43 seconds ago
 Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

4 minutes ago
 Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jh ..

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>